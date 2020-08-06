Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump recycled a floral dress as she joined White House officials on Tuesday for the signing ceremony of 'The Great American Outdoors Act.'

According to Footwear News, the act will provide an annual fund of approximately USD 3 billion for environmental conservation projects and for the maintenance of national parks among outdoor recreation initiatives.

Also Read | Tenet: The New Promising Teaser of Christopher Nolan's Next Makes the Long Wait Unbearable (Watch Video).

For the event, the eldest daughter of the President picked up a floral midi dress that had long ruffled sleeves. The dress comes from fashion designer Andrew GN's pre-fall '18 collection, reported Footwear News.

The advisor to the President took to Instagram to share her pictures from the ceremony where she is seen wearing a pair of metallic sandals to complete her look.

Also Read | Erica Fernandes Resumes Shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2; Reveals She Has Moved Her Parents Into a New House to Keep Them Safe (Details Inside).

The metallic stiletto pair featured a double-strap design and had a sleek golden-coloured finish across its round-toe form.

Ivanka had recycled the dress from June 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Summit which took place in the Netherlands. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)