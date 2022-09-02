Mathura, September 2: For the first time in history, on the occasion of Radhashtami, which is a Hindu holy day commemorating the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, devotees will be able to get live darshan. Goddess Radha is known to be the chief consort of Lord Krishna. Hence, the day is celebrated with great fervour in her birthplace Barsana and the entire Braj region on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Bhadrapada. Radha Ashtami 2022 Greetings: Send Wishes, Messages, Images, Pics & Quotes on Radha Jayanti Festival.

This year live darshan of Radharani's Janmabhishek will be held in Barsana on September 4 at 4 am on a LED screen. These screens will be installed at four places including Barsana Shri Ji temple. Three screens will also be installed on the outer part of the temple and one at Sudama Chowk. Even clicking pictures of the goddess had been forbidden until now, but the district administration successfully persuaded the temple Goswamis to have live darshan. Taking into consideration the large number of devotees on Radhashtami, the Goswami Samaj gave consent for the live darshan. IG Nachiket Jha reached Barsana and has tested security arrangements for Radhashtami.

Live darshan of Radharani's Janmabhishek will be helpful in reducing the number of devotees who gather outside the temple as after the accident which happened in the Banke Bihari temple on Janmashtami, the administration was trying to have a live darshan. On August 20, two people lost their lives due to suffocation in the Banke Bihari temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Previously, another pilgrim collapsed and fainted at the temple's exit gate, which resulted in the restricted movements of the devotees. The incident occurred during Mangala Aarti.

