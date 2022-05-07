New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Try to bring a smile on your mom's face whenever you get a chance, even if it's just an hour from your busy schedule. And with Mother's Day around the corner, there is no better time to make her feel special.

This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 8. As only half a day is left for the occasion, you can surprise your mother with the activities mentioned below.

Also Read | Cooking Gas Price Hiked by Rs 50 Per Cylinder; to Cost Rs 999.50 in Delhi – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

1. Pamper her by booking a massage session at her favourite salon.

Mother's Day is a day to take the responsibility for chores from your mother and tell her to 'take a chill pill'. And there's truly nothing more relaxing than a massage. Massage is one of the best ways to wash away all of your stress and worries for a while. So, why not book a massage session for your mother at her favourite salon this Mother's Day? You can even avail best massage services for your mom at your home.

Also Read | David Warner Had To Be Benched Due To Disciplinary Issues In IPL 2009, Says Virender Sehwag.

2. Plan a movie night with your mother

You can celebrate Mother's Day in a filmy way. If your mother is a movie lover, then you should plan a movie night with her on May 8. Check out which movie has released in theatres nearby and then accordingly book the tickets. Don't forget to buy a tub full of popcorn in the interval. Also, if you are sceptical to step out of your home due to COVID-19 scare, then sit on a couch with her and binge watch your mother's favourite movies at home.

3. Cook her favourite's dish

Everyone loves 'Ma ke haath ka khana' but it's time for your mom to see whether she can enjoy eating food cooked by her son/daughter or not. This Mother's Day, don the chef's hat and prepare your mother's favourite dishes. Of course, you can ask her the recipe if you don't want to spoil the taste of her favourite dish!

4. Plan a short vacation

If your mother likes to travel and loves nature, then surprise her by planning a short vacay to some lush-green areas. This will also give you an opportunity to explore different fun adventurous activities with your mom.

Interestingly, several travel apps are offering amazing discounts this Mother's Day.. so don't forget to check them before booking your hotels at your holiday destinations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)