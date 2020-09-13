Ontario [Canada], September 13 (ANI): Stress related to job loss can have a host of negative effects on an individual's well-being, which eventually may hinder their ability to become re-employed.

A new study published in the Journal of Employment Counseling examines the importance of self-regulation for enabling people to effectively search for a new job and to maintain their psychological well-being.

This trait allows people to manage their emotions and behaviors to produce positive results and to consider adversity as a positive challenge rather than a hindrance.

The study involved an online survey completed by 185 individuals who had recently been laid off and had not yet been re-employed.

High levels of self-regulation predicted better well-being, job search clarity, and job search self-efficacy (the belief that one can successfully perform specific job search behaviors and obtain employment).

The findings suggest that employment counseling efforts should help people improve their self-regulation in order to achieve positive outcomes after a job loss.

"Together, results of this study suggest that the components of self-regulation are key to a comprehensive model of resiliency, which plays a crucial role in enhancing well-being and re-employment outcomes during individuals' search for employment," said lead author Matthew J. W. McLarnon, PhD, MSc, of Mount Royal University, in Canada. (ANI)

