Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for hydropower projects worth Rs 11,000 crore.

In the chilly December air, PM Modi wore a traditional Himachali cap with multi-coloured embroidery, along with a matching shawl.

The shawl added colour to the Prime Minister's white-and-grey outfit, with its orange, pink and green embroidery, crafted in beautiful, ethnic designs.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the PM laid the foundation stone of the Renukaji Dam project, lying pending for around three decades. Six states viz Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible, stated the press release.

"The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around Rs 7000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year," said the official statement.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project. The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 1800 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year. The modern and dependable grid support will prove beneficial to the surrounding states of the region as well.

The foundation stone of the Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project was also laid by PM Modi on Monday.

"This will be the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year," said the release.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project. The 111 MW Project has been built at a cost of around Rs 2080 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year and help the state earn revenue worth over Rs 120 crore annually. (ANI)

