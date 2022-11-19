New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sartorial choices have been key to his political messaging wherever he goes and his recent trips to Arunachal Pradesh and Varanasi were no exceptions.

On Saturday, PM Modi visited Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate the Donyi Polo airport, the state's first greenfield airport that is tipped to boost connectivity to the Northeast.

For the inauguration event, the PM donned a traditional Bandhgala jacket along with a white dhoti, red sash and beige headgear. His jacket had prints on its collars, pockets and buttons.

With the inauguration of the first greenfield airport, PM Modi said North-East was witnessing a dawn of new hopes and opportunities.

Later in the day, the PM visited Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the month-long 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam'. The event aims to rediscover, reaffirm and celebrate age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

In Varanasi, the PM was seen wearing a white veshti and mundu, which form the traditional attire of Tamil Nadu. A veshti is a small piece of cloth (generally put on the shoulders) along with a mundu, which is worn in Kerala on formal occasions.

He was also wearing a half-sleeved white shirt and black pump shoes.

During his inaugural address in the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, the PM invoked the traditional bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational connections between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

The PM's wardrobe choices are seen as an extension of his respect for the traditions and culture of individual states.

The PM's outfits are almost always suited for the occasion and amplify his message to supporters and detractors alike. (ANI)

