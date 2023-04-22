Washington [US], April 22 (ANI): Following a healthy diet has no influence on prostate cancer risk, while following a bad diet may raise the risk of getting aggressive prostate cancer, according to the study.

The study's findings were reported in BJU International.

In the study, the diets of 15,296 males recruited in Spain between 1992 and 1996 were evaluated. 609 prostate cancer cases were discovered among these males over a median follow-up of 17 years. Diets were divided into three types: Western, Prudent, and Mediterranean.

A high intake of high-fat dairy products, processed meat, refined grains, sweets, caloric drinks, convenience meals, and sauces was associated with the Western dietary pattern, while a low intake of low-fat dairy products and whole grains was associated with the Eastern dietary pattern.

The Prudent dietary pattern was distinguished by a high intake of low-fat dairy products, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and juices. The Mediterranean diet includes a lot of seafood, vegetables, legumes, boiled potatoes, fruits, olives, and vegetable oil, but the Prudent and Mediterranean dietary patterns had no influence on prostate cancer risk, whereas the Western dietary pattern had a negative effect. This effect was only seen in tumours that were aggressive.

"Our results indicate that avoiding unhealthy dietary habits could be the best nutritional strategy to prevent aggressive prostate cancer," said lead author Adela Castello-Pastor, PhD, of the Carlos III Institute of Health and CIBERESP, in Spain. "Substituting the intake of Western-type diet products by products characteristic of the Mediterranean diet could also decrease the risk of other chronic diseases," added co-senior author Marina Pollan, PhD,

"The information provided by the Spanish cohort of the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition--or EPIC--has contributed to improving scientific knowledge of the relationship between diet and cancer and other chronic diseases," added co-senior author Maria-Jose Sanchez, MD, PhD, lecturer at the Andalusian School of Public Health, scientific director at ibs.GRANADA and researcher at CIBERESP, in Spain. (ANI)

