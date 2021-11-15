Shanghai [China], November 15 (ANI): According to a new study of nearly half a million subjects, students who have repeated a grade have higher risks of being victims of bullying in countries around the world.

The study was published in the journal PLOS Medicine by Xiayun Zuo of Fudan University, China. It was a part of the PLOS Medicine Special Issue on Global Child Health.

Also Read | Krafton Removes 25 Lakh Accounts To Eliminate Cheating in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Addressing and preventing school violence, including bullying, is a specific target of the United National Sustainable Development Goals. Few studies involving large samples have examined the association between grade repetition and bullying victimization.

In the new study, researchers used data from the Program for International Student Assessment (PIA) 2018, which included information on 465,146 students aged 15 and 16 from 74 countries/economies.

Also Read | Kurup Ending Explained: How Dulquer Salmaan's Film Resolves Sukumara Kurup's Mysterious Final Fate Compared to Sukumaran's NH 47 and Dileep's Pinneyum (SPOILER ALERT).

Overall, 12.25 per cent of included students had repeated a grade and 30.32 per cent of students reported having experienced bullying at least a few times a month during the previous year. Students who had repeated a grade were more likely to have been the victim of bullying compared to their peers (OR 95 per cent CI 1.32-1.52, p

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)