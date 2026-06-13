Lifestyle News | The Golden Dragon Spreads Its Wings at Taj Surajkund

By Himank Tripathi

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 13 (ANI): I am not sure if you all agree with this thought, but there is a greater sense of comfort I get whenever I step out and visit a place that carries decades of culinary history. Maybe it's my inner foodie who gets excited every time I hear something unique. This means that I like the idea of something that blends some nostalgia with a modern but relevant twist.

Also Read | ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: Hosts ENG-W Open Account With Thumping Win Over SL-W.

I had this same level of excitement when I experienced the iconic Golden Dragon at the beautifully reimagined Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi NCR. Let me tell you about this iconic place and if it manages to retain its core essence.

For those who don't know, let me tell you that Golden Dragon is known for defining premium Sichuan and Cantonese dining in India. It first opened in 1973 at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, so it's been more than a half-century in terms of its existence. Now, that legendary legacy has officially arrived in the North with the serene, resort-style vibe of Surajkund.

Also Read | Skoda Kylaq Sportline To Launch in India in September 2026; Check Design Changes, Features and Specifications.

Image courtesy: Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi NCR

The Vibe:

The moment I walked in, the ambience set a striking tone. The interiors offer a balance between classical Oriental design and modern minimalism. Yes, there is a layer of gold, but it's subtle, and there are also green accents with delicate plum blossom motifs. However, what caught my eye was the way they have woven the cultural depth into the walls. This space features Guohua, which is a Chinese art form that basically mixes painting, poetry, calligraphy, and seal engraving. When I was walking past works like Renwu Hua and Shadows of the Golden Dragon, I immediately felt that this wasn't going to be just a meal but an immersive cultural experience. This place also has a private dining section with a beautiful backdrop in case you are looking for some privacy while dining.

On the Table:

This Golden Dragon is led by Executive Chef Anuj Mathur and Chef Tong Sing Wah from Hong Kong. This means that the kitchen is all about authentic Chinese cooking, and I like authentic dishes a lot. The menu is not massive but has a curated selection of dim sum, wok-tossed specialties, aromatic soups, and a standout tea program. The broths offer the right balance of taste and aroma, exhibiting precise steaming. Then you have dishes like the Golden Fried Prawns, Song of the Dragon Chicken, Mushroom Cream Cheese Dumpling, Water-Poached Chicken Dumplings with Spicy Garlic Sauce, Beijing Onion Cake, Sichuan Chilli Baby Corn, Crunchy Water Chestnut with Roasted Macadamia Chilli Sauce, Spicy Lemon Coriander Soup, Beijing Duck, Steamed Sea Bass with Ginger, Mala Tofu, Pak-choi and Asparagus with Five Spice Honey, and the much-loved Famous Three Flavour Noodles. I was pleased to see the depth of flavours in the main courses, so try anything and you'll appreciate chefs' craftsmanship.

Image courtesy: Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi NCR

However, I doubt everything on the menu will satisfy your palate, as I find one of their most famous items, Flaky Radish Dumplings, a bit off to my taste. It's quite popular, but not for me. But I was surprised to see plenty of veg options and everything I tried was great. And there are no complaints when it comes to the dessert options, where you should try the Mango Pudding and classic Darsaan. They are like a comfort food, offering the right balance of sweetness and flavour.

In The End:

I don't think Golden Dragon is trying to bring tried and tested recipes to Delhi NCR. I think the idea is to have a refined dining destination that stays true to its roots while feeling completely fresh. It should cost you around Rs 5,000 for two, and if that's ok with you, then go ahead and try it out for sure. Plus, there is this flawless and warm service that the Taj hotels are known for.

So, imagine you are looking to escape the city's chaos for an afternoon or evening of exceptional Sichuan and Cantonese flavours. If this makes sense, then the Golden Dragon setting at Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa is well worth the drive.

My Rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of lifestyle, consumer technology, and auto. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)