New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): What is it that adds colour to our lives? What do we look forward to every day? Who do we turn to in our darkest hour? Yes, we are talking about friendships. These are the most beautiful relationships we harbour in our lives.

A well-nurtured friendship can make a huge difference to people's mental health and can be a huge source of comfort. Spending some great time with friends not only gives you memories for a lifetime, but you also end up learning valuable life lessons.

This Friendship's Day, we bring to you some fun and enjoyable activities you can do with your friends:

Travel together

Travelling to places of your interest is one of the most fun things to do. Apart from discovering new places, you also get to strengthen your bond with your friend. From planning activities to meals together, it truly gives you that much-needed time to catch up. You can go for hikes in the hills, soak up some sun at the beaches, get some adventure at wildlife safaris or just relax at a countryside staycation. Whatever the choice may be, fun times are surely guaranteed.

Playing location-based games

Games are a great way to engage with your friends. Outdoor games, in particular, not only give you a chance to have fun with your friends but also keeps your physical health in check. One of these games is 'Pokemon GO', which has many features such as raid battles that allow players to meet at real locations and cooperate in catching special Pokemon there. You can also form an in-game community with other people at that location, play together, and develop stronger bonds.

Planning picnics and pot-luck meals

Picnics and good meals offer a great way for friends and family to come together and laze around. You can head to your favorite park or lakeside and enjoy yourselves with good food!

Give back to society

There are always ways that you could get together with your friends and indulge in some sort of social service. Collective efforts directed towards a greater good brings out the best in people and leads to deeper bonding. You can head to old-age homes, orphanages, or do any other sort of community service. The end result is always very rewarding.

Catch up over movies

No points for guessing how much fun it is to catch up over movies. Be it a rom-com, action-packed, thriller, or any other genre, they always give you an experience you cherish. So, grab those popcorns and head straight to the cinemas. (ANI)

