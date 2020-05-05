Liquor Enthusiasts Queue Up Outside Stores in Nanital Amid Hailstorm

Nanital (Uttarakhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): Notwithstanding hailstorm, liquor enthusiasts were seen queuing up outside liquor stores at Nanital's Mall Road, while maintaining social distancing, on Tuesday amid the national lockdown.The people were seen maintaining at least a metre's distance and wearing masks while standing in line. Not more than two persons at a time were attended to at the liquor shops.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand has a count of 60 positive coronavirus cases of which, 39 patients have recovered and one patient succumbed to the virus, as of Tuesday. (ANI)

