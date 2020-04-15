Liquor Shops in Assam to Shut Down Till May 3

Dispur (Assam) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Assam government has decided to shut down all liquor shops across the state from 5 pm on Wednesday in view of COVID-19 lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. "The licensee of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) "OFF"/CS "OFF" shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries shall remain closed with immediate effect and until further orders," as per the notification issued by the state government. Earlier, the wine shops had been allowed to open from April 13 from 10 am to 5 pm on the permitted days.According to the Union Health Ministry, 32 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Assam, while one patient has died. (ANI)

