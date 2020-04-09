Lisa Kudrow Joins Steve Carell in 'Space Force'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Apr 9 (PTI) "Friends" alum Lisa Kudrow is set to star in a recurring role in workplace comedy "Space Force", which also features Steve Carell.

According to Variety, the Netflix show focuses on Mark R Naird (Carell), a four-star general and decorated pilot who dreams of running the Air Force but instead finds himself tapped to lead the newly-formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: the titular Space Force.

Kudrow plays Maggie Naird, Mark's wife who is described as a woman who "sublimated parts of herself to her husband's career for two decades".

With Mark facing new challenges, Maggie will also see expanding herself in new directions.

The series is co-created by Greg Daniels and Carell, who previously worked together on "The Office".

They will executive produce alongside Howard Klein from 3Arts.

Also featuring John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O Yang, among others, "Space Force" starts streaming from May 29.

