American actors Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito, his daughter and fellow actor, are among the voice cast of 'Little Demon,' an upcoming animated horror sitcom on FXX. Variety unveiled that as per the logline, the show chronicles the story of a reluctant mother (Plaza) 13 years after being impregnated by Devil (Danny DeVito). She and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware but are constantly prevented by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter's soul. FX Show Mayans MC Renewed for Season Four; Co-Creator Elgin James Promoted as Showrunner.

Set to premiere first on FXX, 'Little Demon' will be available to stream the following day on FX on Hulu. As reported by Variety, Plaza will executive produce the sitcom along with the DeVitos for Jersey Films 2nd Avenue. The new animated half-hour horror sitcom is created and written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla. Nic Pizzolatto, Matthew McConaughey Series Redeemer Scrapped at FX.

Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, Dan Harmon, Jersey Films 2nd Avenue's Jake DeVito and ShadowMachine (Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley) will executive produce. Steve Levy serves as a producer on the project. Little Demon is produced by FX Productions.

