Liverpool Defeat West Ham United, Equal Manchester City's Premier League Record

Liverpool [UK], Feb 25 (ANI): Liverpool defeated West Ham United by 3-2 in Premier League here on Monday (local time).With this victory, Liverpool equalled Manchester City's record for the longest winning run in the English top-flight, taking their total to 18 successive league wins.In the ninth minute, Georginio Wijnaldum scored the opening goal of the match but West Ham United's Issa Diop levelled the scores with his strike in the 12th minute.In the second half, Pablo Fornals helped West Ham United take a lead in the 54th minute.However, Liverpool came from behind and struck two goals to snatch a win over West Ham United. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane had scored one goal each.Liverpool, with this victory, have consolidated their lead at the top of Premier League points table with 79 points, 22 points ahead of the second-placed club Manchester City.The club will now take on Watford on February 29. (ANI)

