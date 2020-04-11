Lockdown: 172 Cases Filed by Maha Cyber Till Saturday

Nagpur, Apr 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Cyber has registered 172 cases across the state till Saturday, including 12 in the last 24 hours, since lockdown was imposed, for circulating rumours, fake news and hate speeches on social media in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, a senior police official said.

A total of 32 people have been arrested while preventive action has been initiated against eight, said Maharashtra Cyber Superintendent of Police Balsingh Rajput.

"Another 108 are wanted. Hate speeches comprise 87 of the cases. A total of 85 cases pertain to WhatsApp, 49 to Facebook, three to Tiktok and two to Twitter. We have also removed 32 posts," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)