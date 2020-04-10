Lockdown: 338 Essential Goods Companies to Resume Operations

Aurangabad, Apr 10 (PTI) As many as 338 companies manufacturing essential commodities in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district received permission to resume their operations during the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Friday.

A committee constituted by the district collector granted these permits to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities during the lockdown, he said.

Several companies in Aurangabad's industrial belt were forced to shut their operations when the lockdown was announced last month and some of them included manufacturers of essential commodities.

The committee, under the chairmanship of regional officer Rajendra Joshi, granted permission to 338 companies to resume their operations.

"So far, we have received applications from 407 companies, of which 56 are under scrutiny," executive engineer Bhushan Harshe said.

Passes have been allotted to limited number of employees from these 338 companies, he added.

Meanwhile, speaking about a new water line for Aurangabad and Jalna industrial areas, Harshe said, necessary permission will be sought from the collector to complete the work.

