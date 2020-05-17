Lockdown 4.0: Hotels to Remain Closed; Restaurants to Operate Kitchens for Home Delivery of Food Items

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, except those engaged in the battle against COVID-19, will remain closed in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown that has been extended till May 31, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday.However, restaurants have been allowed to operate kitchen for home delivery of food items."Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/police, government officials/healthcare workers/stranded persons including tourists and for quarantine facilities; and running of canteens at bus depots, railway stations and airports. Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchen for home delivery of food items," reads the MHA order.The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday asked Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to 31 May to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with "totally different" rules, which will be announced before the current one expiring on May 17.The nationwide lockdown that the Prime Minister had first announced on March 24 was slated to end on May 17. The Central government recently announced Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to combat COVID-19. (ANI)

