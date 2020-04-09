Lockdown: Apex RWA Body Urges Authorities to Share Info with Community Leaders Everyday

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) An umbrella body of resident welfare associations in the city on Thursday urged authorities to interact with community leaders through video conferencing every day to share information, and note down grievances and anomalies, if any, in the implementation of the lockdown.

Atul Goyal, the president of United Residents Joint Action (URJA), said it will only be proper and suitable if the district authorities disseminate or share information related to coronavirus and lockdown with community leaders and RWAs in each ward at the colony and block level every day.

“This will not only help stop the multiplication of rumours but will also build trust among the residents to observe caution and follow guidelines and norms as dictated by the state authorities from time to time,” he said.

The district commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate, assistant commissioner of police or station house officer can also interact with these leaders through video conference once during the day and share information, note down grievances and anomalies and sort out the delivery deficiency, if any, Goyal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)