Lockdown: Arunachal Govt to Provide Financial Assistance to Stranded People

Itanagar, Apr 16 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to provide financial assistance to all persons from the state stranded across the country in view of the nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

The state cabinet on Thursday decided to disburse an amount of Rs 3,500 each to all such persons, who are stranded in various parts of the country, for sustenance during the lockdown period from Chief the Ministers Relief Fund (CMRF), sources at the CMO said.

The cabinet meeting which was held through video conferencing decided to disburse the amount by the respective deputy commissioners of the districts in consultation with the local MLAs through direct transfer in the bank account of the stranded people through UPI after due diligence and verification by the concerned district administration.

The Google document sheet which was circulated by the state government to gather information of all such persons stranded outside the state would be shared with the respective DCs for the disbursement of the financial assistance, the sources said.

The cabinet further decided to extend the date and time for registration of persons stranded outside to April 19 for the process of disbursements.

Further, all those persons who are not able to register on the Google document sheet due to any reason by the extended timeline, can contact their respective DCs or MLAs for assistance, which would be provided after due diligence and verification by the concerned district administration, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the state government as the first instalment, released an amount of Rs 7.16 crore as monetary relief to all the farmers registered on PM-Kishan portal.

Under the scheme each farmer of the state will get an amount of Rs 1000 each in addition to the relief extended by the Centre.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a tweet said, "Farmers are the backbone of Arunachal Pradesh. In addition to the monetary relief being provided by the Centre to the farmers affected due to lockdown, the state government has also released Rs 1000 for each farmer who is registered under PM- KISAN scheme".

The farmers of the three newly created districts of Leparada, Shi-Yomi and Pakke Kessang will get their relief amount from un-divided Lower Siang, West Siang and East Kameng district, as they are registered under these districts, Khandu added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)