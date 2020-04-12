Lockdown: BJP Accuses Bengal Govt of Preventing Party Workers from Distributing Relief Materials

Kolkata, Apr 12 (PTI) The West Bengal BJP on Sunday alleged that the TMC government in the state was preventing saffron party workers from distributing relief materials among people during the nationwide lockdown.

The BJP's Alipurduar MP John Barla said he was stopped by the administration from distributing relief among tribals in his constituency in the morning.

"I had received reports that some people in my constituency were not getting relief materials, so I decided to distribute the items myself. But the police and the administration stopped me from distributing the goods. This is not acceptable," Barla told reporters.

The party will continue with its relief work even if the state administration does not allow it, he said.

The BJP said similar incidents were reported in North 24 Parganas and Jhargram districts.

BJP's Jhargram MP Kunar Hembram had made similar allegations against the district administration.

"If TMC leaders distribute relief material, then there is no problem. But when the BJP does the same, we are stopped in the name of prohibitory orders against the congregation of more than seven persons. This is unacceptable," state BJP president and Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh said.

The TMC dismissed the allegations as baseless and said that the BJP should refrain from indulging in "cheap politics" during a crisis.

TMC secretary general and state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee wondered why the BJP leaders are distributing relief materials "putting many lives at risk" when people are being advised to maintain social distancing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)