Lockdown Breach: Ten Held for Gathering in Mosque to Offer Friday Prayer

Bahraich (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) Ten persons were arrested in Kaiserganj area here for gathering in mosque to offer Friday namaz in breach of the lockdown provisions, police said

Bahraich Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh said in Bairimaheshpur village some persons gathered to offer Friday prayers despite lockdown.

Taking strict action against them, police arrested 10 persons and lodged FIR against them under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) and other sections of the Epidemic Act, he said.

All the arrested persons were sent to a quarantine centre, he added.

