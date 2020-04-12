Lockdown: Cop Injured as Trio Rams Motorcycle into Him, 2 Held

Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Three persons, including a minor, who were going on a motorcycle the lockdown, allegedly rammed the vehicle into a policeman when he tried to stop them in Goregaon here, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, in which the policeman, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) attached to the Malad Traffic Division, suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised, the official said.

"Around 5.40 pm on Friday, the trio was going on their motorcycle despite the ongoing lockdown. They were neither wearing helmets nor face masks. When the ASI spotted them at Sathe Chowk in Goregaon, he tried to stop them. But they rammed the motorcycle into him, due to which he fell down," the official said.

"He suffered injuries on his head, mouth and the right hand. He was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment," he added.

The trio fled from the spot after the incident, but a few officers chased them till Oshiwara and caught them.

Two of the accused, Vijay Mohan Yadav (23) and Vinod Siddharth Bhalerao, were arrested, while the third accused, a 17-year-old boy, was let off, the official said.

Bangur Nagar police placed the duo under arrest and booked them under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and the Motor Vehicles Act. PTI

