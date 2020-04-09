Lockdown : Delhi Police Registers Case Against Bengali Market Pastry Shop Owner for Violation of Social Distancing

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): A case was registered against owner of a pastry shop in Bengali Market for alleged violations of social distancing norms during the lockdown, Delhi Police said on Thursday. Out of 30 shop workers, 28 have been sent to shelter homes while 2 have been quarantined. "Case registered against Bengali Market's Bengali Pastry Shop owner for violation of social distancing norms during the lockdown," said Delhi police. "Out of the 30 shop workers 28 have been sent to shelter homes, 2 quarantined," it added.This comes a day after an order issued by New Delhi District Magistrate ordered police to cordon off the entire Bengali Market area and take action against owner of Bengali pastry shop."A surveillance was carried out in Bengali Market area by the surveillance team of NDMC along with local police. During the course of the house to house surveillance, two workers in Bengali Market were found to be febrile and were found living in highly unhygienic conditions. Further, approximately 35 persons were found residing at the Bengali pastry shop within the small space and no norms/measures of social distancing were followed, thereby attracting the potential threat of the spread of the COVID-19," the order reads.The DM had ordered the DCP New Delhi to cordon off the entire Bengali Market Area and initiate action against the owner of the Bengali Pastry shop under various provisions of IPC, Disaster Management Act, 2005 read with Epidemic Disease Act, 1987.Earlier today, Delhi Police personnel made the announcement in the Bengali Market here that the area has been sealed and "strict legal action will be taken against violators" for violation of social distancing norms during the lockdown.The Delhi government had on Wednesday said, "NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) will immediately sanitise Bengali Market area under the containment plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Delhi Police will immediately cordon off the area to prevent the movement of people."Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Wednesday said 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi in the battle to contain coronavirus. He also said that the government has made wearing face mask compulsory and anyone stepping out will need to wear it or face action.There are 669 cases of coronavirus in the national capital at present, including 426 from the Tablighi Jamaat event that took place in Nizamuddin Markaz last month.With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total positive Coronavirus cases rose to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.Out of the 5,734 cases, 5,093 are active COVID-19 cases, and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case is migrated. (ANI)

