Lockdown: Gujarat CM Speaks to Migrant Workers for Feedback

Ahmedabad, Apr 13 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday held telephonic talks with migrant labourers staying at shelter homes and factory premises since imposition of lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak and inquired about their well being.

Rupani spoke to the labourers, belonging to states like Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Maharashtra, from a command and control centre set up at his official residence in Gandhinagar.

The chief minister spoke to labourers taking shelter in an automobile parts factory in Rajkot, a bakery products firm in Ahmedabad and an oil mill in Vadodara and gathered feedback on food, health and other facilities available there, a release said.

