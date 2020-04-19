Lockdown in Telangana Extended to May 7

Hyderabad, Apr 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that the ongoing lockdown in the state has been extended to May seven.

Briefing reporters after a state cabinet meeting, he said the lockdown would be implemented in a tough manner in the state.

He also said food delivery apps would not be allowed to operate in the state from Monday.

