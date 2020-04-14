Lockdown: Manipur Govt Deposits Rs 2000 in the Bank Account of Stranded Manipuris

Imphal, Apr 14 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said the state government has deposited Rs 2,000 in the bank accounts of many Manipuris stranded in different states due to the lockdown as they are facing financial and other problems.

In a video message, the CM said the state government has deposited Rs 2,000 in the bank account of some 2,700 stranded Manipuris till Monday.

He said almost 17,000 Manipuris are stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief minister said to help the stranded Manipuris, an IAS officer has been appointed as nodal officer for each state to monitor the situation on a daily basis.

Many Manipuris stranded in different states have uploaded videos and messages in social media about the difficulties faced by them and have asked the state government to help them financially.

The chief minister appreciated the extension of the lockdown till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the state has sufficient stock of essential commodities and the people should not have any apprehension about the availability of essential commodities.

He urged the people of the state to download the AarogyaSetu App which provides all information related to COVID-19 .

Meanwhile, the chief minister all his ministerial colleagues, civil service officers, advocate general and other state government employees donated their one day salary amounting to Rs 25,90,607 to the Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)