Lockdown: Manipur to Provide Rs 2,000 Each to Residents Stranded in Other States

Imphal, Apr 7 (PTI) The Manipur government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to the residents who are stranded in other parts of the country due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, sources in the CMO said on Tuesday.

The amount will be transferred to the stranded person's account from the Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund, they said.

For more information, the stranded persons are requested to visit www.tengbang.in, they added.

