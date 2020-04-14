Lockdown: Migrant Workers Stage Protest in Mumbra

Thane, Apr 14 (PTI) Hundreds of migrant workers took to the streets of Mumbra town in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, demanding that they be sent to their hometowns in light of the COVID-19 lockdown, which has rendered them jobless.

Workers, mostly from Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, who live in rented accommodations, claimed that houseowners were demanding rent from them and they were unable to procure essentials.

Agitated workers took to the streets and demanded that the state government arrange for transportation to their hometowns amid the COVID-19 lockdown, which has now been extended till May 3.

Senior inspector Khanya Thorat of the Mumbra police station pacified the crowd and convinced them to return to their living quarters after a couple of hours.

The official also urged house owners to postpone rent collection for a couple of months, as workers were currently jobless because of the lockdown.

