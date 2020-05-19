Lockdown: Mob Violates Curfew over Man's Detention in Indore

Indore, May 19 (PTI) A mob on Tuesday violated prohibitory orders amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown protesting against the detention of a man in Indore, Madhya Pradesh's worst affected city due to the outbreak.

A video being circulated on social media showed police caning some people while three people can be seen hurling stones and fleeing.

A police official said a man named Mohammad Yusuf from Raoji Bazar area was detained on Tuesday for allegedly getting a mob of 50 people at a graveyard on Friday.

Soon after Yusuf's detention, a mob of around 100, including women, arrived at Raoji Bazar police station to protest, in the process breaking curfew in force in the city since March 25, he added.

"We drove away the crowd. The situation is under control. Some people have been detained, while the search for others is underway. A video of the incident is being examined to identify the people who threw stones," said Superintendent of Police Maheshchandra Jain.

He said no policeman was injured in the stone-pelting.

Earlier, on April 7, people violating curfew in Chandan Nagar had thrown stones at a constable, while on April 1, medical staff on contact tracing in connection with the outbreak were attacked in Tatpatti Bakhal.

