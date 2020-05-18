Lockdown: MP Districts Divided into Red and Green Zones

Bhopal, May 18 (PTI) With the Centre granting more autonomy to states to delineate zones depending on the number of coronvirus positive cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to divide all districts into red and green zones during the fourth phase of the lockdown until May 31.

As on Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh stood at 5,236 with 252 deaths.

"Under the fourth phase of the lockdown, all districts in MP have been divided into red and green zones," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during his televised address, adding that special restrictions will continue in all the infected areas.

He said the latest lockdown will be imposed in a manner that is different from the previous three formats.

"We have to save lives as well as the world. A decision on the nature of the latest lockdown has been taken in accordance with suggestions received from crisis management groups from all classes, districts and the people of the state," the CM said.

Chouhan said the COVID-19 crisis could be controlled thanks to the "visionary" leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We have succeeded in controlling the viral infection in Madhya Pradesh to a great extent," he said, adding that the rate of doubling of cases improved from three days on April 1 to 14 days on May 1.

"Currently, the doubling rate (of cases) stands at 17.2 days, which will soon improve further to 20 days," the chief minister said.

He said the "coronavirus health rate" or recovery rate stood at 19.03 per cent on May 1 which has improved to more than 46 per cent on May 18.

"However, we needed to be cautious and remain vigilant now," he added.

"We need not to be afraid or panic, full precautions have to be taken. We have made all necessary arrangements for treatment (of infected people)," he added.

