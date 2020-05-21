Lockdown: MSRTC Bus Services to Resume in Nashik

Nashik, May 21 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will resume its operations in Nashik district, barring COVID-19 red zones, starting Friday, an official said on Thursday.

The bus services will resume in areas other than Nashik Municipal Corporation and Malegaon Municipal Corporation limits, which are the only two red zones in the district, the transport authority said in a release.

Buses will operate in the remaining areas of the district from 7 am to 7 pm starting Friday and will carry only 50 per cent of the passenger capacity, it was stated.

Passengers will have to practise social distancing and wear masks in order to travel in these sanitised buses, the release said.

Services will be increased depending on the number of passengers, the statement read.

