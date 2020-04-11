Lockdown: Mumbai Cops Subject Violators to 'murga' Punishment

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Saturday subjected several lockdown violators to 'murga' (rooster) punishment, an act in which a person has to assume a submission position resembling a rooster by squatting and holding the ears from behind the knees.

Several people who ventured out during the lockdown in place for the coronavirus outbreak without valid reason, and some for not wearing masks despite it being compulsory, were punished with the 'murga' pose in south Mumbai's Bhendibazaar area, officials said.

While the 21-day nationwide lockdown was to end on April 14, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that it would be extended in the state till April 30.

Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country.

