Lockdown: RPF, IRCTC, NGOs Serving Food to Needy People

Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) The RPF, IRCTC and NGOs are preparing food daily and distributing these to the needy people at different locations in West Bengal and neighbouring Jharkhand in the wake of the lockdown over the novel coronavirus spread, an official said here on Tuesday.

As part of the service for the poor and needy people that began since the lockdown commenced three weeks ago, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) distributed cooked lunch at locations in and around Kolkata and far-off places in the districts, the Eastern Railway official said.

In the city, lunch was distributed at the ER headquarter area at Fairlie Place, at Howrah, Sealdah, Bidhannagar, Park Circus and Ballygunge and in the districts at Ranaghat, Nabadwip Dham, Seoraphuli, Nalhati, Malda, Asansol and Sitarampur.

Food was also distributed among the needy at Dumka, Madhupur and Jasidih in Jharkhand, the official said.

Around 2,969 persons were fed on Tuesday, of which 1,844 persons were given food prepared by RPF and NGOs and 1,125 persons were given lunch from food prepared by the IRCTC, the official added.

