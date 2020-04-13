Lockdown: Several Vehicles Seized at Mumbai's Entry Points

Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Mumbai police on Monday said a large number of vehicles have been seized while trying to enter the metropolis without authorisation during the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus.

The city has five entry points in Dahisar, Mulund and Mankhurd, officials said.

"We seized 40 two-wheelers, 11 autorickshaws, five tempos and three trucks since the lockdown began. We have acted against 46 people in this connection," said Inspector Mohammad Mujawar of Dahisar police station.

Mankhurd Senior Inspector Prakash Chaughule said his police station had apprehended 10 vehicles while Senior Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Vashi police station, part of the Mavi Mumbai commissionerate, said 70 vehicles had been seized at the toll post under its jurisdiction, and 200 people were being fined on an average every day.

Navghar Division Assistant Commissioner P Shinde said 100 vehicles have been seized during the lockdown at entry points in Mulund and Navghar police station limits.

