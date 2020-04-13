Lockdown: Telangana Police Using AI Tech for SurveillanceS

Hyderabad, Apr 13 (PTI): Telangana police, as part of surveillance of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, have been using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the purpose, state Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy said on Monday.

He said 330 cameras across three Police Commissionerates of Hyderabad have been set with AI-based technology. Whenever more than five people come under surveillance, operational teams are alerted and they bring things into control.

The Telangana police chief again requested citizens to restrain themselves from coming out unnecessarily from their homes in view of the ongoing lockdown. I request every individual to #RestrainYourselves from #ComingOutUnnecessarily & take the responsibility to prevent your all known fellow beings too, during #LockDown. Becoz #AtTheEndOfTheDay we are all #HumanBeings & Cant see someone being victimised is what called #Humanity," the DGP tweeted.

Meanwhile, a press release said L&T Smart World & Communication, a business unit of Larsen & Toubro, rolled out smart technology solutions to combat COVID-19 in different cities in the country. It said the AI-based Crowd Analytics set in the cameras in key areas across the city enables with deep learning-based crowd formation analytics triggering real-time alerts at the police command centre.

City police have so far received more than 4,000 alerts and officials were successful in dispersing the crowd through field officers, the release said. In the wake of the administration issuing an order in Hyderabad asking people not to drive beyond 3 km from their residences even for buying essential goods, L&T said it has devised an innovative way to help the police enforce the restriction. Using existing Machine Learning-based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system vehicle locations are monitored continuously. The moment a vehicle crosses the 3-km limit, an automated alert is being sent out to the police. Additionally through integration of Regional Transport Authoritys (RTA) database vehicle owners are identified aiding officials to issue warning, the release added. PTI

