Lockdown: Three Held for Attacking Policemen in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Apr 9 (PTI) Three men were nabbed for allegedly attacking policemen near the District Collector's Office in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city during the COVID-19 lockdown on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place at around 11.45 am, when a team of policemen intercepted the motorcycle on which the three accused were travelling despite the curfew, an official with the City Chowk police station said.

The trio managed to escape, but later returned with some more people and picked a quarrel with the officials, he said.

A policeman sustained a injuries in the ensuing brawl, the official said, adding that the three accused were nabbed and a case is being registered against them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)