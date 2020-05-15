Lockdown: Tobacco Products Worth Rs 5.12 Lakh Seized, 1 Held

Palghar, May 15 (PTI) Tobacco products worth Rs 5.12 lakh were seized on Thursday evening in Nalasopara area of Palghar district amid the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said.

The seizure was made near Dhaniv Baug Lake from a tempo coming from Vapi in neighbouring Gujarat, a Valiv police station official said.

"One person has been arrested. We have seized tobacco products worth Rs 5.12 lakh," he said.

