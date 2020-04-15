Lockdown Violation Reported from Various Parts WB, More Than 700 Arrested in Kolkata

Kolkata, Apr 15 (PTI) On the first day of the extended nationwide lockdown Wednesday, many incidents of violation of the constraints were reported from various parts of West Bengal and over 700 people were arrested in the state capital alone for breaching the rules.

Although major parts of the state wore a deserted look, people in some parts of the city were seen jostling with each other in markets to buy essential commodities despite a complete ban on large gatherings.

In various parts of the state especially in districts such as Burdwan, Bankura and Birbhum, ignoring repeated pleas by officials, citizens were seen standing outside shops in close proximity in violation of the social distancing norm.

Many people were either arrested or detained by the police for not obeying lockdown restrictions. At some places, the wrongdoers were given punishments such as squats and frog jumps, before they were let go.

A total of 723 people have been arrested in the city alone in 24 hours since Tuesday evening for defying the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19, a senior police officer said here.

More than 100 vehicles have been seized and around 117 people charged for not wearing masks at public places, which has been made mandatory by the state government.

The arrests were made by the Kolkata Police during checking at barricades at roads and patrolling across the metropolis, the police officer said.

Requesting people to strictly adhere to the lockdown order, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma had earlier directed officers to take strong legal action against those found violating the norms.

The Kolkata police in several parts of the city used drones for surveillance against lockdown violations.

Police personnel were seen asking people on the public address system to remain indoors. They were urging the public to not panic as the government would ensure a regular supply of grocery, LPG cylinders, and food grains.

West Bengal has so far reported 164 coronavirus positive cases, including seven deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced extension till May 3 of the lockdown imposed earlier till April 14.

