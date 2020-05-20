Lockdown Violations: Over 1600 Vehicles Seized in Ghaziabad So Far

Ghaziabad, May 20 (PTI) The Ghaziabad Police has seized over 1,600 vehicles for alleged violations of lockdown norms since the coronavirus restrictions began in March.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI that 126 barriers were erected on the roads and over a lakh vehicles were checked. As many as 1,648 vehicles were seized, while owners of 45,910 vehicles were fined, resulting in a total of over Rs 11 lakh.

A total of 754 cases were registered under Section 188 of the IPC for violation of lockdown norms and 3,778 people were booked. Around 11,000 permits related emergency services have been issued, the SSP added. PTI

