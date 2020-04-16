Lockdown Woes: Telangana Trade Body Seeks Extension of Sops

Hyderabad, Apr 16 (PTI) Citing the extension of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown till May 3, the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) has requested the Centre to further continue the supportive measures announced by it earlier.

FTCCI president Karunendra S Jastialso said the government's three weeks national lockdown announced earlier to control the coronavirus spread was showing "positive effect".

He however, said the woes of industrial and business entities cannot be addressed with the earlier packages and there was need to further extend the supportive measures "to revive the economic activities and strengthen the industries to face the challenges in the areas of finance, supply of raw materials, work force, marketing and logistics, Jasti said.

FTCCI urged the centre to waive off the interest on term loans and working capital facilities during the moratorium period and also consider extending the loan term beyond the three months moratorium period depending on the business need.

The pandemic outbreak affected all sectors except essential services to some extent and the employers are not in a position to pay the salaries to workers as the lockdown brought all production and business activities to a standstill and rendered workers jobless, it said.

