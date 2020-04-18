Lockdown: Woman Attends Husband's Funeral Through Video Call

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) In a heart-wrenching scene, a woman in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district had to witness her husband's last rites 490 km away through a video call.

With lockdown to contain coronavirus in force, there was no way for Vasanti Bandekar, resident of Morle village in in Dodamarg tehsil, to travel to Mumbai where her husband Chandrakant died on Thursday.

"My father died here of cancer on April 16. There was no way to take the body to our village, nor could we get mother here due to the lockdown," said Amit, the couple's son.

"So we had to resort to video call facility to let mother see him for the last time and pay respects," a grief- stricken Amit told PTI.

Chandrakant, who was visiting his son in Mumbai, was diagnosed with last-stage cancer on March 22, a day before the lockdown was announced.

"We took him for a check-up as he was not feeling well, and found that he had cancer. We did not tell mother about the diagnosis as she was alone back in the village," Amit said.

