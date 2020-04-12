Lockdown:Minister Warns Those Indulging in Crime Against Women

Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday warned that the men, who are indulging in crime against women thinking that police are busy enforcing the coronavirus lockdown, will be brought to book.

He also expressed concern over the rise in the incidents of "violence, harassment and molestation of women" since the lockdown came into force.

"Some perverts are indulging in crime against women, wrongly assuming that police are too busy in the enforcement of lockdown, to act against them. But this is far from true," Deshmukh said in a statement.

"I have instructed the police to invoke the strongest sections and take strict action against such men," he said.

The home minister also expressed concern over the rising instances of domestic violence against women.

"We have strong laws in place to take this on and I have made it clear that any tardiness in bringing such culprits to book will not be tolerated," he said.

