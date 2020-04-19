Locusts Hit Areas in Jaisalmer, Possible Attack in May: District Magistrate

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 19 (ANI): Jaisalmer District Magistrate Namit Mehta on Sunday said that Tanot area of the district was hit by swarms of locusts."Small swarms of locusts were seen near Babliyan border outpost and were destroyed by the administration. Locust Control Department has been alerted for a possible locust attack in May," said Mehta.Mehta said that a protocol will be developed to control the possible attack in May."Some officers of the Locust Control Department are not in the district due to the coronavirus lockdown. As soon as they return, a meeting will be held with the BSF officers to develop a protocol to control the possible locust attack in May," he added.Locust, known as 'Tiddi Dal' in north India, is a type of grasshoppers that usually move in large numbers and devour the crops wherever they settle. Earlier this year, several parts of Rajasthan had reported locust attack. (ANI)

