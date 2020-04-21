Lok Sabha Housekeeping Staff Tests Positive for Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): A housekeeping worker at the Lok Sabha secretariat has tested positive for coronavirus. The worker has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital and his family members have also been tested for COVID-19.The worker's sample was sent for testing on April 18. His result came positive on April 20.The worker had visited the RML Hospital for check up after he felt chest pain about 10 days back, but was discharged the same day.After a few days, he got cough, fever and body ache. On Saturday, he went for a check-up at RML Hospital and the doctors conducted a COVID-19 test and he was tested positive for coronavirus."We got the information from his (the housekeeping worker's) son and in the morning we got the entire family tested. The person was then admitted to Safdarjung hospital. We also got the family members tested," said an official at the Lok Sabha Secretariat.The worker was reported to have no travel history and contact tracing is currently underway. The results of the family members are also awaited. The official further informed that the area where the worker resides has been sanitised and the people living in that locality have been quarantined as well.According to the Delhi Health Department, 75 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours raising the national capital's count to 2,156. Out of the total cases, 611 patients have recovered while there are 47 deaths.The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India reached 18,895 on Tuesday. Out of the total number of cases, 15,122 are active cases, while 3,260 patients have been cured/discharged. The total deaths due to the infection stood at 603. (ANI)

