Low-pressure Area Forming over South Andaman Sea, Bay of Bengal: IMD

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): A low-pressure area formed over the south Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal in the morning hours of Friday, according to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department said.The IMD said that its intensification is expected to be slow, delayed and it is very likely to move north-northwestwards gradually till May 5."Accordingly, it is likely to become more marked over the same region during the next 48 hours, concentrate into a depression over the Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours and intensify further thereafter," an official statement said.The department advised fishermen not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal on May 1, into the South Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 2 and 3, and over the Andaman Sea and the adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 4 and 5."Light to moderate rainfall at many places very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 1 and 2 and at most places from May 3 to 5. Nicobar Islands are likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 2 and 3. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 4 and 5," the statement said."Squally winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal on May 1, over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the south Andaman Sea on May 2 and 3, 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over South Andaman Sea and the adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 4 and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over South Andaman Sea and the adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 5," it added.The IMD said that the sea condition will also be rough to very rough over South Andaman Sea and the Southeast Bay of Bengal from May 1 to May 5. (ANI)

