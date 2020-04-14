.LUCKNOW/NOIDA DES59 UP-RERA-EXTENSION 3 Months Extension to Real Estate Projects: UP RERA

Lucknow/Noida, Apr 14 (PTI) In view of the lockdown due to COVID-19,

the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) on Tuesday decided to extend by three months the date of completion of projects which were supposed to be finished between March 15 and December 31.

"In view of the dislocation of construction activity under real estate projects, the CREDAI and NAREDCO have requested the authority to extend the completion date of the projects as done by some other state RERAs," UP RERA Secretary Abrar Ahmed said in a statement.

"The authority appreciated that there has been, firstly slow dislocation in construction work because of the need for social distancing and movement restrictions and secondly, absolute stoppage of work with national lockdown towards the end of the month of March,” he said.

Therefore, the authority has decided to "extend by three months the date of completion of the projects with the date of completion between March 15 and December 31", Ahmed said.

The revised registration certificate of such projects will be issued separately and send to promoters, he said.

The RERA has also decided to defer the hearings of all complaints listed till May 3 and said stakeholders will be informed about it.

It also said that it will hold hearings on complaints through video conferencing after May 3 or when the lockdown is relaxed.

"Under this arrangement the authority will be scheduling 10-15 complaints before each of the benches at Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar after intimating the parties about the revised schedule.

"Needles to say that only those parties will be able to participate in virtual hearing that download the suggested apps on their mobile phones/laptops/desktops supported by audio-visual system,” the statement said.

None of the parties or representatives will be allowed to appear before the bench and detailed guidelines will be uploaded on the website of the authority within seven to 10 days, it said.

Amid the lockdown, which has now been extended till May 3, the RERA has decided to meet everyday through video-conferencing to take stock of pending matters that require its attention and to suitably guide its officers, according to an official statement.

The RERA had its first meeting through video conferencing on Monday and the second on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by RERA Chairman Rajive Kumar and attended by all the members, senior officers and the consultants.

“The RERA will continue to meet every day through video conferencing,” Secretary Ahmed said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)