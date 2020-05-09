Ludhiana Councillor and Punjab Minister's Wife Urges CM to Reconsider Decision Allowing Home Delivery of Liquor

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 9 (ANI): Fearing a surge in cases of domestic violence in Punjab, wife of a Congress leader from the state has requested Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to rethink decision allowing home delivery of liquor during the lockdown imposed to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.Mamta Ashu, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation councillor and wife of Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, on Saturday tweeted: "Respected Captain Amarinder sir. We know the fight against drugs was our election promise, we should rethink our decision of opening liquor vendors for home delivery. It might lead to an increase in cases of domestic violence during ongoing lockdown. Even contractors are not willing to open them." While talking to ANI, Mamta reiterated that she had raised the demand in front of the Punjab Chief Minister fearing that the move will adversely affect the families in Punjab."Captain Amarinder Singh is like a father figure to me and many more Congress leaders in the state. My tweet was based on a hunch, I think home delivery of alcohol will affect the family setup in the homes in Punjab. The children and youth, right from young ones to those who are 20-21 years of age, are at home these days. The senior citizens and ladies are also likely to get affected by home delivery of liquor," she told ANI. "Therefore, I put out a tweet requesting the Chief Minister to open liquor stores in order to generate revenue, but not to allow home delivery," she said.She further said that the Congress party had fought and won the 2017 elections on the note of ending intoxication and drug abuse in the state, "and according to me, even alcohol is an intoxicant," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)