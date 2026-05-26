‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Imperfect Daughter-in-Law Avatar Knows No Limits When Family Is at Stake (Watch Video)

The much-awaited trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited action entertainer Maa Inti Bangaaram is finally unveiled, bringing the actor in a never-before-seen action avatar. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ Actress.

The trailer opens to show Samantha trying to be a good daughter-in-law, only to find herself struggling to keep up with the family's expectations. However, things take an unexpected turn after Samantha's character is shown fighting dangerous enemies in a bid to protect her family.

The actor could be seen performing high-octane action sequences, dominating the trailer with her daring moves. Earlier this month, the makers announced that the film's release had been postponed. The film, which was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on May 15, will now release on June 19.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Maa Inti Bnagaram’:

Sharing the update, Samantha took to Instagram and wrote, "It's time to pull the trigger. #MaaIntiBangaaram in theatres worldwide on JUNE 19, 2026." Maa Inti Bangaaram follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law - composed, obedient, scrutinised. What the family doesn't know is what she's hiding. When the past she buried refuses to stay buried, she must protect the very people who don't fully trust her, without ever letting them see who she really is, read a press note.

Speaking about the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu earlier said, "Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage," as per a press release. She added, "Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me. The world of this film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life, whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I'm truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them." Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Breaking Industry Norms at THR Women in Entertainment Gala in Viral Speech (Watch Video).

Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Duvvuru, the film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nandini Reddy.