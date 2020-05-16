Machiya Park in Rajasthan Installs Coolers for Animals to Beat Heat

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 16 (ANI): In order to provide relief to animals from the scorching heat, authorities at Machiya Park in Jodhpur have installed coolers in animal shelters.Park authorities have installed air coolers and fans at shelters of animals especially the tiger and leopard to keep their body temperatures normal."We sprinkle water in their enclosures and have installed coolers to make the summer bearable for animals here," Dr Shravan Singh, the caretaker said.According to the All India Weather Forecast bulletin, maximum temperatures of 41-44 degrees celsius are currently prevailing over parts of Rajasthan. The heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Rajasthan on May 19 and 20. (ANI)

